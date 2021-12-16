NHL prospect Luke Prokop details his “darkest moment” before coming out

NHL prospect Luke Prokop has opened up about his groundbreaking coming out journey in a new interview.

Earlier this year, the 19-year-old hockey player made history as the first NHL player to come out as gay.

Taking to Instagram, the young talent shared the monumental news via a heartfelt statement.

“While the past year and a half has been crazy, it has also given me the chance to find my true self. I am no longer scared to hide who I am. Today I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay,” he said.

“It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out.”

Four months later, Prokop is giving insight into his coming out journey in the new five-part limited series Breaking Ice.

At the start of the special, the NHL prospect revealed that he started to question his identity during his early teen years.

“It would have been around 14-years-old and that’s when I started questioning what my sexuality might be,” he explained.

“I didn’t really start telling people until three years later. So I was kind of having those thoughts for three years of who I might be or what I might want to do with my life if I do come out.”

The stress of his family potentially not accepting him ended up pushing Prokop to make a backup plan if they reacted negatively to his news.

“I had a plan in my mind if no one accepted me like what I was going to do. I had envisioned myself somewhere in the United States and with my partner,” he explained.