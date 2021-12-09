New Zealand passes law making it easier for trans people to update birth certificates

New Zealand’s parliament unanimously passed a law that will make it easier for trans people to update the sex on their birth certificates.

The country first introduced self-identification on birth certificates in 2018, though until now this was only possible if evidence of a medical procedure was provided.

Passed unanimously on 9 December, the births, deaths, marriages and relationship registration bill makes it easier to self-identify by removing that requirement.

Jan Tinetti, internal affairs minister, said: “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history.

“Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination.”

The move means that New Zealand joins like the likes of Denmark and Spain which have also made it simpler to change the sex listed on legal documents.

“This law change will make a real difference for transgender, non-binary, takatāpui [LGBT] and intersex New Zealanders,” Tinetti added.

Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, a Green Party MP, praised the bill but expressed her disappointment over its exclusion of refugees, asylum seekers and recent migrants.