New Zealand government promises to ban conversion therapy

New Zealand’s Labour Party has sworn to outlaw conversion therapy practices by February 2022.

New Zealand’s Minister of Justice has reaffirmed the government’s pledge to ban conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy is an inhumane act that traumatises its subject in a degrading effort to forcefully change a person’s sexual orientation.

The country’s leading Labour government made a public vow last year to do better and support the LGBTQ+ community.

In a statement, Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi emphasised the government’s plan prioritise banning conversion therapy: “The Government has work underway to develop policy which will bring legislation to Parliament by the middle of this year and with the aim of having a ban passed into law by the end of this year, or by February 2022 – at the latest.”

Faafoi said the New Zealand government has shown “a level of priority” in pushing ahead with legislation that will “ban these cruel and damaging practices”.

Faafoi also addressed Labour Party’s previous commitment ahead of last year’s election to pass legislation to protect the LGBTQ+ community: “We know this is an important issue, which is why we made the Manifesto commitment before last year’s Election,” the Minister of Justice.

“We want to ensure the legislation passes as quickly as possible so the Rainbow community and all those affected by these abhorrent practices are protected.”

The Minister said: “There is no therapeutic purpose or medical basis for these conversion practices, which can cause real and lasting damage, particularly for vulnerable young people who are often the victims of these practices.”