New data shows more people over 65 are identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual in the UK

More people over the age of 65 are identifying as gay, lesbian or bisexual in the UK, report says.

According to newly released data by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of people aged 65 and over who identify as LGB went from 0.7% in 2018 to 1% in 2019.

Even though there has been a slight increase, the data revealed that the majority of the people who identify as LGB are in the younger age groups.

Statistician for the Population Statistics Division, Penelope McClure, opened up about the increase of LGB representation in a statement.

“An estimated 1.4 million people aged 16 and over in the UK identified as lesbian, gay or bisexual (LGB) in 2019 – a statistically significant increase from 1.2 million in 2018 – continuing the trend we have seen over recent years,” she said.

“People aged 16 to 24 continue to be the most likely as LGB however the proportion of older adults identifying as LGB, while much smaller is also increasing.”

