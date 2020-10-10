New data reports that homophobic hate crimes have almost tripled over the last five years

“We are very concerned that this is a real rise in people who are being attacked because of who they are and who they love.”

According to data from the BBC, a record number of homophobic hate crimes towards the LGBTQ+ community has almost trebled in the last five years.

The new statistics were gathered from all 45 police forces in the UK.

In 2014-2015, 6,655 homophobic hate crimes were reported, and in 2019-20, after the legalization of same-sex marriage, the number has risen to 18,465.

Data obtained from Freedom of Information requests show that there was also a “20% rise in reports to police of homophobic hate crime.”

Deputy Chief Constable and lead for LGBT at the National Police Chiefs’ Council Julie Cooke, states: “I could come up with lots of examples where we are getting it right, but I absolutely take seriously where we don’t.”