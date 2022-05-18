New 50p coin celebrates 50 years of Pride in UK with Progress flag design

The Royal Mint has revealed a commemorative 50p coin which celebrates Pride’s 50th anniversary in the UK with a Progress flag design.

The coin, which is the result of a partnership with Pride in London, was designed by artist, writer and LGBTQ+ activist, Dominque Holmes.

Pride in London’s values of Protest, Visibility, Unity, and Equality are displayed in the rainbow colours on the coin, with state-of-the-art technology being used to create it.

It marks the first time the LGBTQ+ community has been celebrated on official UK coinage.

“It humbles me greatly that the words that I coined for the brand, PROTEST, VISIBILITY, UNITY & EQUALITY – will be on an actual coin, opposite the Queen,” said Asad Shaykh, Director of Marketing and Communications at Pride in London. “This queer brown immigrant has come a long way, powered by hope, love and this city. Nowhere in the world had this been possible, except the UK. Pride in London feels very proud today.”

We're proud to support #Pride! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ We are delighted to reveal a 50p designed by East London artist, writer, and LGBTQ+ activist, Dominique Holmes celebrating 50 years since the first UK Pride event! — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) May 18, 2022

Although the coin will not enter circulation in the UK, it will be available for purchase later in the summer with the range including multiple versions of it.

The Royal Mint will also make a financial contribution to London LGBTQ+ Community Pride and said the coin is part of its wider commitment to promote equality, diversity and inclusion.

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the first official Pride event in the UK in 1972, which was organised and led by the Gay Liberation Front.

“The 50th Anniversary of Pride UK is a milestone celebration, and it is a privilege to mark 50 years of progress with this 50p coin,” said Clare Maclennan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint. “This is the first ever UK coin dedicated to Britain’s LGBTQ+ community, with colour printing technology capturing the spirit of Pride UK with its iconic rainbow colours.”