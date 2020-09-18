Neil Patrick Harris and his family are now “feeling good” after contracting coronavirus

Neil Patrick Harris revealed that he and his family contracted coronavirus around March or April.

Former How I Met Your Mother and A Series of Unfortunate Events star Neil Patrick Harris has said that he and his family are “feeling good” after they all contracted coronavirus earlier this year.

Speaking to TODAY, Harris said: “It happened very early (in the pandemic), like late March, early April. We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn’t want to be paranoid about it.

“And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up.”

He added: “It was not pleasant, but we got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good. We want to make sure everyone’s doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure.”

Harris also spoke about the reboot of Doogie Howser, M.D., the show in which he shot to fame, saying he was “excited to hear about it” and that the show would be in “good hands” with executive producer Kourtney Kang.

He also spoke about the release of his latest children’s book, The Magic Misfits: The Fourth Suit, and the importance of diversity in children’s literature.