National HIV Testing Week: Get tested for yourself and your community

National HIV Testing Week takes place this year from 1 to 7 February in England. I was diagnosed with HIV in January 2010, and have now been living with HIV for 11 years. This year I want to send a clear message about the importance of knowing your HIV status.

At the moment we are all facing extraordinary challenges. This time last year none of us could have imagined the impact coronavirus would have on our lives. We are experiencing loss, bereavement, unemployment, uncertainty surrounding housing, or simply a lack social contact.

Human beings were not made to live in isolation – we all crave social interaction. However, to reduce the spread of coronavirus we have to drastically limit our interactions with other people and this is now increasingly enforceable by law.

Many are experiencing mental health issues. We are trying to practice self care, including finding new and healthy routines. Regular sexual health screening was part of my routine from my late teens. I found screening for HIV and sexually transmitted infections to be empowering and made me feel more confident. I was protecting not just myself, but also my sexual partners. I was in control.

It was because I went for six-monthly check-ups that my HIV was diagnosed early on. I was 24 at the time – it was not easy to come to terms with my HIV diagnosis. However, early diagnosis meant that my HIV was monitored by health professionals.

I am now on HIV medication, my viral load (a measure of the amount of HIV in the blood) is undetectable. This means my immune system is protected from HIV. Many Gay Times readers will be familiar with “Undetectable equals Untransmittable” (U=U). I know I can’t pass HIV on to other people. U=U is an important HIV prevention tool, but also very reassuring for people like me living with HIV.

Whilst many of our old routines have been destroyed because of coronavirus, it is still easy to access HIV testing, just not necessarily in the way we previously did. In 2019, well over one million HIV tests took place in England’s sexual health clinics and approximately 20% were already done online, a significant proportion of these through home testing kits.