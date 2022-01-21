‘Nasty, spineless’ man who used Grindr to rob and blackmail men jailed

A man who used Grindr to rob and blackmail men after having sex with them will spend the next five years behind bars.
Anouar Sabbar, a 28-year-old man of Cole Street in Southwark, was sentenced on 20 January at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
According to the Metropolitan Police, from April 2019 to June 2021 he stole £2,360 from his victims – whose ages ranged from 25 to 57-years-old.
Sabbar met men using Grindr and, after having consensual intercourse with them, would state he was an escort and demand payment.
This sometimes involved threats of physical violence and blackmail, with Sabbar blocking the men on the app after getting their money – something which made it more difficult for police to trace him.
He would also frequently change his hairstyle, swap SIM cards and switch phone numbers to avoid being caught.
In one of the incidents, Sabbar told a victim he would let his girlfriend know the details of their sexual encounter if he did not pay him – including sending her their chat history and pictures they exchanged.
Another person was subjected to a threat of having someone visit his home and beat him up if he refused to pay Sabbar.
He was identified by an officer who compared similar offences and figured out who he was through various phone numbers, addresses, usernames used and so forth.
At a hearing on 8 November 2021 at the same court, he pleaded guilty to robbery, theft, five counts of fraud and five counts of blackmail.
Detective Inspector Arif Sharif said: “The victims in this case have been incredibly brave in coming forward and reporting the offences Sabbar committed against them.
“Sabbar is a nasty and spineless individual who used Grindr to target victims and used their vulnerabilities against them.
“It is with thanks to the officer who diligently carried out the investigation that this dangerous offender has been taken off the streets.
“There may be others who were exploited by Sabbar who until now have felt unable to tell anyone. Please get in touch with us – we are here to listen to you and will take what you say incredibly seriously. You will be treated with sensitivity and in confidence.
“In situations such as this, the Met is focused on the motive and behaviour of the offender, rather than the behaviour of the victim. I would therefore urge anyone who has been a victim of crime following a meet on Grindr or similar platforms to speak to us directly quoting Op Fardella. Alternatively contact us through a third party support group such as Galop or reach out 100% anonymously using the independent charity Crimestoppers.”
If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim of Sabbar, please call 101 quoting Op Fardella.