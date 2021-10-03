NASA decides not to rename new telescope after alleged anti-LGBTQ+ claims

NASA announces plans to name their state of the art telescope after the accused anti-LGBTQ+ figure James Webb.

The news was announced by NASA administrator Bill Nelson in a statement to NPR.

“We have found no evidence at this time that warrants changing the name of the James Webb Space Telescope,” he said.

The impressive device, which is set to launch in December, has been described as the most powerful and largest telescope ever created.

Viewed as the successor to the historic Hubble, the new telescope will have the ability to examine atmospheres from planets orbiting distant stars and see light from the earliest galaxies in the universe.

Nelson’s statement comes after 1,200 scientists organised a petition calling for Webb to be removed from the groundbreaking device.

The request was made when unsettling evidence came out that he allegedly took part in the Lavender Scare – an “purge” of LGBTQ+ government employees between the 1950s and 1960s.

According to a report from Scientific American, during Webb’s time as the undersecretary between 1949 to 1952, he drafted an array of memos that discussed “the problem of homosexuals and sex perverts.”