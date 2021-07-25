NASA considers renaming new telescope due to anti-LGBTQ+ claims

The NASA team is considering renaming its new groundbreaking telescope due to anti-LGBTQ+ claims.

The impressive device is set to launch later this year and has been dubbed as the most powerful and largest telescope ever created.

But aside from its state of the art technology, many astronomers and LGBTQ+ activists have come out against the device’s namesake, James Webb.

Webb, who was the administrator of NASA throughout the 1960’s, took part in some of the agency’s biggest projects like the Apollo program.

However unsettling evidence has come out that he allegedly took part in an LGBTQ+ purge of the government.

According to a report from Scientific American, during Webb’s time as the undersecretary between 1949 to 1952, he drafted an array of memos that discussed “the problem of homosexuals and sex perverts.”

These anti-LGBTQ+ documents were allegedly sent to a senator, who at the time was taking point in the persecution of the queer community.