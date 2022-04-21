Nadhim Zahawi suggests teachers must tell parents if child comes out as trans

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, has called on teachers to “involve parents” when children come out as transgender.

Speaking before the Education Select Committee on 20 April, Zahawi was asked to comment on trans students using single-sex spaces by fellow Conservative MPs Caroline Johnson and Miriam Cates.

The latter referenced a YouGov poll which found that almost one in five teachers would not out their students to parents.

“Parents have to be front and centre of this,” Zahawi told the Committee. “And that is my message to the front line is to say: you have to involve parents in this. You have a duty to safeguard those children and parents are very much part of that.”

He also stated that he and his department are working with the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) – which has been facing increasing scrutiny for what Stonewall has called an “anti-trans stance” in recent months – to develop guidelines on how schools should deal with trans pupils.

“I think it’s incumbent on us as a department because I have the capacity, I have the people, I have the ability to bring in external advice,” Zahawi continued.

“The Equalities and Human Rights Commission wrote to say, ‘Can we help you with this?’ and I’ve invited them in to help on this because I think it’s only right that we are able to be as clear, and publish guidance that is very clear, around these issues around gender and sex.”

Johnson stated that she has been contacted by parents expressing concern over their children sharing spaces with trans students.

“A trans student has to be protected, has to be dealt with in a way that is appropriate and delivers all the protections that are right,” the Education Secretary responded.

“But I also think it’s equally important that the frontline feel supported and informed as to how to deal with these particular situations – whether it be the one you outlined, or in terms of changing rooms in school.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Education told GAY TIMES: “We recognise that gender identity can be complex and sensitive topic for schools to navigate, and that many parents and carers will have legitimate concerns about these issues.

“We will be working with the Equalities and Human Rights Commission as we consider our next steps for supporting schools in this area.”