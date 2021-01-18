My plea to schools in 2021: Tell LGBTQ+ children they exist

I have long believed that effectively gaslighting young people into believing they don’t exist is one of the most peculiarly cruel things we could ever do to our children. Deprived of reference points, young people will find whatever they can to cling on to (in my case, various rakish musicians in stage-makeup and gold trousers – I did say it was the nineties). Knowing children seek these reference points, we have spent the last four years sending LGBT+ role models into schools to speak with children. Over 50,000 young people across the country have seen one of our talks. Imagine a gay person, standing in your school, just being gay. I am not sure if you had told me such a thing was possible at 15 I would have understood what you meant.

Through doing this work I have unfortunately come to believe that the “Back in Section 28 days” language breeds a convenient lie that many of us would rather believe: that schools nowadays are all much better. Section 28 was of course a terrible thing for LGBT+ people, but our assumption things have gotten much better across the board are misplaced – we have simply gotten older.

At Just Like Us, the charity for LGBT+ young people, we work with schools who do amazing things, like celebrating School Diversity Week or organising Pride Groups – spaces where LGBT+ young people and their allies can meet safely to talk, influence school policy or work on campaigns. But it’s really important not to overstate our progress, and for those of us who work in this field, not to show off. We aren’t done yet. It simply isn’t true that everything is better. Not really. Huge numbers of schools still completely ignore the existence of LGBT+ people. Huge numbers of young people still grow up believing they are completely alone. Some, devastatingly, don’t grow up at all. Somehow, we have framed being LGBT+ as being white, atheist, cisgender, and male, replicating everything we hated and complained about.