My Full Stop: The Victim Impact Statement I was denied

The notion of victimhood is something that I have been asked to share with you today. To be able to humanise the case number that’s been assigned to my body, and instead share with you, the jury, what the actualities have been of living through this period of time. To expunge the last three months, into a timely piece that I shall read aloud to the courtroom. I was asked to detail the impact that the past four months has had on me, and it left me feeling bemused. Often in my life, I condense feelings and experiences into nuggets of digestible information. Easy for people to understand. Always thinking of how other people can consume our words, delivering them up, ready to eat. But why? Our lives, our experiences, our trauma and our bodies are not something that can always be packaged up in a way that appeases the masses. We aren’t built to be neat. Our lives are sharp and jagged. My story and experience of the early morning of the 13th June 2020 is not something that should be made palatable for others, when I never had the choice as to whether I wanted to experience it.

I rang a friend straight after it happened. She answered the phone, bewildered but coherently asking me what was going on. I explained with hesitation my movements over the past 58 minutes, and shrunk at the power of my own words. Hearing them leave my mouth felt like they were the last words I’d ever speak. I pulled my hat down over my head, closer to my eyes, his aftershave moving with the air as it clung to my skin.

I stood still in the rain. I waited, and continued walking, and sat down with a body that was weighted now. The bench felt cold in the rain, his house just a few metres up the road. I lit a cigarette with a feeling of familiarity. Tonight felt familiar. It almost didn’t feel shocking. I wasn’t surprised that my body and my being had been seen as disposable. Malleable. Changeable under another’s whim. I want you, the jury, and you, the defendant, to understand what it feels like to have a body that is malleable. Shaped with touch, and with words, and left to sit in its new position, as if all is fine.

The police picked me up in the rain, and drove me to a quiet side road to discuss what had happened. It was the officer’s first day. I remember thinking if she’d remember this. A memorable night. I felt embarrassed when they arrived. I couldn’t understand the severity of the situation, but more importantly, even in a state of crisis, I still felt like I was unworthy of help. That I was being too much. That’s what happens when you’re told your whole life that your existence isn’t worth anything. Part of you starts to believe it.

“Do you understand what this means now Jamie? Do you understand what you’re telling us?”

Truthfully I didn’t. Who does? What does that question mean? It felt like a warning of sorts, that if I continued down the path that I was going down, it was going to be dark, and dangerous, and painful. They weren’t wrong, but the questioning tone of the officer in the seat in front of me felt nauseating. The LGBTQ+ police officer had been called to speak to me. His job was to speak with LGBTQ+ people who had been victims of crime, and be a familiar face. A hand to hold. A member of our community. He’d been called because the two officers that had scooped me up off the bench I had decided to lay down on didn’t have the language, or ability, to empathise with a queer person in this situation. Their mutterings to each other about ‘what does that mean?’ and ‘I don’t quite understand?’ and ‘I do apologise but I’m not familiar with same-sex arrangements’ fell out of their mouths as I sat in the back of their car wondering if the cup of tea I’d made just before I left would be cold now. I wanted that cup of tea, for its warmth, and it’s familiarity.

I spent three days with the police, being ferried to forensics, taken for photographs, videoed for statements. Picked up in unmarked cars, the two officers driving in silence until we’d reach a traffic light and they’d flick me a glance in the rear view mirror, handing me a tissue. Cups of tea, one sugar, strong but milky, one after another as I sat with strangers around me asking each other how ‘he’ is. I was raped in the morning of the 13th June. By 5am I had left the police station and was taken home to sleep before they would return at 8am to take me to the hospital. The sun was sharp. I lied and told them I lived at a house a few streets away from where I actually lived so they could drop me off and I could go for a walk around the park. It was light now, and the birds were out. It was wet out, but I wanted to walk, so I did. My choice. The dandelions lay new and emerging, but limp and lifeless. Frozen in a state of confusion, unable to move. I collapsed into the grass.