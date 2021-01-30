Musician SOPHIE dies in sudden accident, aged 34

The musicians’s management confirmed that she died this morning (30 January).

Scottish musician and producer SOPHIE has sadly died in a “sudden accident” it’s been confirmed. The musician’s management confirmed the news in a statement.

“It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident,” they said.

“At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”

The statement added: “SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation.”

SOPHIE, aged just 34, was known for her electronic music and in 2018 released her only studio album, OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-SIDE, which was nominated for a Grammy and a Libera Award, both in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.

At the 2018 AIM Independent Music Awards she won the Innovator Award and was nominated for the UK Breakthrough of the Year Award.

Alongside her own music, SOPHIE also wrote and produced for other artists including Madonna’s Bitch, I’m Madonna and Charli XCX’s After the Afterparty, No Angel and Girls Night Out.

After coming out, SOPHIE spoke about her trans identity, and in a 2018 interview with Paper explained: “Transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren’t fighting against each other and struggling to survive.