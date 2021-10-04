Mr Gay World updates rules so “anyone who identifies as male” can compete

Mr Gay World is back after a two-year hiatus and has redefined its rules to be inclusive of all who identify as men.

The changes come as Chiyo Gomes became the first trans man to participate in Mr Gay England 2020.

After facing backlash from anti-trans campaigners after Gomes’ inclusion, Mr Gay England issued a statement saying it is “PROUD to welcome any gay man to compete for one of our national titles”.

Mr Gay World, an annual LGBTQ+ beauty pageant, will now be “open to anyone who identifies as male, using him and his pronouns and who collectively identifies as male”.

This will allow the international competition to be more inclusive, with the new rules applying to all of its license holders globally when they hold contests.

Mr Gay World says it “amended its policy to encompass the male identifying spectrum within the LGBTQ+ community” in June.

“Moved online due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the competitions will be now streamed via the Mr Gay World™ YouTube channel in four distinct shows that will allow each of the competing delegates an even platform to prove they are worthy of the titles,” the pageant’s website says of the upcoming pageant.