MP Stephen Doughty: “Don’t deny your true potential for love and to be loved”

What made you want to go into politics?

It’s cliché but I just wanted to help make my community, country and world a better place. I was lucky to have the example of my dad who was a local Councillor after a career in the army and youth work, and my mum who was a hugely impactful teacher – to see generations of particularly young people they had impacted on, and the impact they have had in the communities they have lived in and internationally too. I come from pretty humble beginnings and from a working class family in every direction – but I was lucky to have inspiring role models and a great education. I felt I had to give something back in return. I’ve seen poverty, conflict and injustice in communities from my own to places in Africa or the likes of Afghanistan – let alone the huge discrimination and violence the LGBT+ community faces. I feel I have a duty to play the part I can to change what I can for the better.

In terms of LGBTQ+ people, which three issues currently concern you the most in the UK?

Firstly the discrimination, violence and hatred directed at the Trans and Non-Binary community. The Government have got it completely wrong, and Liz Truss is simply not up to the job of Equalities Minister. Some of the current debate has all the hallmarks of Section 28, and using a minority group as a political wedge issue. It must stop. Second, the huge mental health challenges facing the LGBT+ community – especially young people. I know too many people who have really struggled, and in some cases even tried to end their lives. Help is out there, but we need some radically improved access to provision, and better understanding of LGBT+ community issues amongst practitioners. Third, not least as we are in Black History Month – I think we need to have a frank and candid conversation about the structural and institutional racism and discrimination that goes on against Black people and other People of Colour in the LGBT+ community, let alone from other quarters. It’s an issue that people often like to ignore, and not talk about. That has to change.

Do you think that the coronavirus pandemic will have a lasting impact on LGBTQ+ people in the UK?

Sadly yes – at least in the short term. Many LGBT+ people have lost access to the networks of friendship and support they rely on, due to lockdowns and restrictions. Some people face discrimination or violence through being more restricted on where they can live, who they can see and what they can do. Our venues are under threat like so many others in the hospitality sector. Industries that have seen traditionally higher levels of employment for the LGBT+ community like the arts and culture have been hit hardest. And there have been specific challenges, such as the impact on health services including for those living with HIV or access to mental health services.

What would your advice be to someone who is unsure about coming out?

Above all be yourself. Don’t wait as long as I did. Don’t deny yourself and your true potential for love and to be loved, and to be who you really are. And remember there’s a whole load of people out there from the LGBT+ community and a huge number of allies who will be with you and support you every step of the way. But always put your safety first – we need to recognise that for people in many countries around the world – coming out can risk discrimination, hatred, violence, or even death – and that is why I’m so passionate about working with those globally who are fighting for a different and more equal world.

Keep up with Stephen on Twitter: @SDoughtyMP