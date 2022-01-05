The mother of ‘Grindr killer’ Stephen Port’s first victim has praised the BBC drama depicting his murders and the police handling of them.

Four Lives, a three episode television series on BBC One, follows the true story of Port’s murders and the families of the victim’s battle for justice as police failed to find the killer.

From June 2014 to September 2015, Port murdered at least four men – Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25 – before being arrested on 15 October 2015.

The following year, he received a life sentence with a whole life order, meaning he will die behind bars.

Port met his victims online (including gay dating app Grindr) before leading them to his home in Barking, London where they were given lethal doses of a date rape drug and raped.

After the first episode aired on 3 January, Walgate’s mother, Sarah Sak, spoke to The Sun about how Four Lives has helped her find peace since her son’s tragic death.

She said: “I had nightmares afterwards, wondering: Could I have done anything else?

“And I finally realised I couldn’t have, because it didn’t matter what I did or what I said — they just wouldn’t investigate, and they just didn’t care. He literally got away with murder for so long.

“This inquest and this drama, has taken a great big lump out of my chest. Thankfully, I don’t have the nightmares now.”

In the drama, Sak is played by Sheridan Smith – an actress best known for her role as Janet Smith in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.