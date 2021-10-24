Mother of John Lewis kid actor condemns “ridiculous” anti-LGBTQ+ critics

The mother of the young boy from the recent John Lewis advert has spoken out against the anti-LGBTQ+ trolls.

Last week, John Lewis released a commercial that featured Reggie Parker dancing around his home as Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks plays.

As he does so, he messes up the house by doing things like throwing glitter, smearing paint on the walls and knocking photo frames off the wall.

While many viewers praised the commercial for its carefree and gender-nonconforming message, some have shared outrage over the advert.

The mother of the young actor has since come out condemning the conservative critics for their close-minded comments.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Sam Parker said she was “shocked” by the polarising comments.

“I am shocked it has caused so much controversy. It’s laughable, how can anyone be so upset and offended over something fun and innocent,” she said.

“I’ve seen ridiculous comments saying his ‘behaviour’ is destructive and spoilt – he is acting in an advert for home insurance.

“But what disgusts me are complaints saying the advert is sexualising Reggie, with lipstick and ‘provocative’ dance moves.

She went on to say that anyone seeing something “sexual” within the advert has a problem.