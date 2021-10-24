Mother of John Lewis kid actor condemns “ridiculous” anti-LGBTQ+ critics

The mother of the young boy from the recent John Lewis advert has spoken out against the anti-LGBTQ+ trolls.
Last week, John Lewis released a commercial that featured Reggie Parker dancing around his home as Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks plays.
As he does so, he messes up the house by doing things like throwing glitter, smearing paint on the walls and knocking photo frames off the wall.
While many viewers praised the commercial for its carefree and gender-nonconforming message, some have shared outrage over the advert.
The mother of the young actor has since come out condemning the conservative critics for their close-minded comments.
In an interview with Daily Mail, Sam Parker said she was “shocked” by the polarising comments.
“I am shocked it has caused so much controversy. It’s laughable, how can anyone be so upset and offended over something fun and innocent,” she said.
“I’ve seen ridiculous comments saying his ‘behaviour’ is destructive and spoilt – he is acting in an advert for home insurance.
“But what disgusts me are complaints saying the advert is sexualising Reggie, with lipstick and ‘provocative’ dance moves.
She went on to say that anyone seeing something “sexual” within the advert has a problem.
Reggie also had a few words for the few angered viewers, stating: “’I’m not transgender, but even if I was what would it matter?
“It’s just a boy dressing up and having fun. It’s over the top as it’s supposed to be funny.
“Even if I was transgender or gay it doesn’t make me who I am or change my performance.”
Although Reggie and his appearance has received pushback from conservatives, the young talent has been thoroughly supported by John Lewis.
In response to the criticism, a spokesperson for the company said they “believe in children having fun” and defended the storyline.
“At John Lewis, we believe in children having fun and that’s why we chose this playful storyline for our latest advert,” they wrote in a statement.
The popular retailer also said that they are in contact with the Parker family to lend support.
“We have been speaking to Sam, Reggie’s mum, to make sure we support her and Reggie with anything they need, as well as reassuring them of the many positive comments from customers who love the advert,” they said.