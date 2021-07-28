Montenegro makes LGBTQ+ history with first-ever same sex union

The first same-sex union has been officially recognised in Montenegro, a year after same-sex partnerships were legalised.

According to a report from Radio Free Europe, Radio Liberty, the union took place in the city of Budva under the country’s Life and Partnership law.

The legislation was first passed in 2020 with over half of the country’s lawmakers voting in favour.

After passing the inclusive law, it became the first European country outside of Western Europe and the European Union to legally recognise same-sex unions.

Milijana Vukotic Jelusic, the municipal official in Budva, congratulated the two individuals in a statement to Vijesti newspaper.

“We are glad that our municipality was able to be the first to apply the Law on Life Partnership and we wish them happiness and a lot of love to the partners in their life together,” she said.

The Minister of Public Administration, Digital Society and Media, Tamara Srzentic, also praised the newlyweds but said that “more needs to be done.”

“Although the law was adopted a year ago, much more needs to be done to meet all the preconditions for its full implementation,” she explained to Balkan Insight.