Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres make history as America’s first Black gay congressmen

The New York Democrats were formally sworn in as members of the 117th U.S. Congress this week.

As we know, the US 2020 election was more anxiety-inducing than any in recent memory, but the aftermath lead to a collective sigh of relief and ecstasy as we watch history-making moments unfold before our eyes.

Now, the promising candidates that were elected are starting to be officially sworn in and Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres are part of that exciting list.

As it stands, the American political framework has seen an incredible line up of LGBTQ+ qualifying for House and Senate, with a total of 11 queer and trans identifying members now serving.

On Monday (January 4), Jones, who won an open Democratic primary in New York’s 17th Congressional District, tweeted his gratitude and thank to those that voted for him.

The tweet read: “Today, with my sister by my side, I was sworn in to represent the community that raised me from Section 8 housing all the way to the halls of Congress. My heart is full of gratitude for the great people of Westchester and Rockland Counties, and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Alongside their Congressional roles, Jones and Torres will both co-chair the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, which will make the Congressmen the first Black co-chairs.

In response to his official ceremony, Torres also shared a heartfelt message to his followers.

His post read: “Only a few hours away from the formal swearing-in. In the meantime, I stopped by my new office. Seeing my own name on a House plaque is surreal.”

Torres also shared a Facebook video to commemorate the moment which recorded in his new office.

“It’s an exciting moment for me, and it’s an honour to be a member of the world’s greatest legislature,” Torres said.

“I’m always going to remember the most important lesson that my mother taught me, is that never forget where you come from, never forget the people that voted you into office. And so even when I leave the Bronx, the Bronx will not leave me when I’m in Washington DC.”

With the Congressmen sworn in, both men join a handful of LGBTQ+ progressives (Mark Pocan, Mark Takano, Angie Craig, Sharice Davids, and Sean Patrick Maloney) in the House of Representatives.

