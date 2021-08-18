Moderna to begin human trials for new HIV vaccines

The HIV vaccines will be using mRNA technology from the manufacturer’s successful COVID-19 jab rollout.

US pharmaceutical and biotech company Moderna, known for its COVID-19 vaccines, is expected to begin human trials for two HIV vaccines this week.

The trials are expected to begin as early as August 19 and last until May 2023, according to the US National Institute of Health’s clinical trial registry.

The vaccines will use mRNA technology in this revolutionary advancement to see if the mRNA technology will be effective in combating the virus.

Phase one of Moderna’s trials will include 56 adult participants aged between 18 to 50 years of age.

The aim of the first phase is to assess the safety of the vaccine and to chart how successful it is in attacking the HIV virus and producing antibodies.

Currently, there are various successful forms of treatments for HIV infection, the most commonly known is PrEP, however, an effective vaccine could be groundbreaking in how HIV is treated and viewed medically.

HIV has historically been difficult to treat due to its ability to quickly mutate. The virus is also known for the rate at which it attacks the body’s immune system making a person more susceptible to other illnesses.