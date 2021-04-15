Missouri trans woman murdered in suspected hate crime attack

Dominique Lucious’ tragic death is the 14th violent death of a transgender or non-binary person in 2021.

Lucious, a 26-year-old Black transgender woman, was shot and killed last week (April 8) in Springfield, Missouri.

The murder reportedly occurred after Lucious met up with a man for a date through a dating app.

A shooting was reported at Lucious’ Springfield apartment on Thursday where the 26-year-old was injured due to gunshot wounds. Lucious was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report by Oxygen.

Lucious’ social media page has been flooded with heart-warming messages left by friends sharing messages of love and positivity.

One friend posted: “Many don’t get to live in their authentic truth. You were fierce, glam, and hunny gorgeous! I love you now, tomorrow and forever.”

PROMO, a Missouri statewide organisation that advocates for LGBTQ+ equality, shared a passionate post on Facebook.

“Yesterday we lost Dominique Lucious, a 26-year old Black Trans woman, to hate-fueled violence in Springfield, Missouri. Our hearts are broken for Dominique, whose bright beautiful light was extinguished far too soon, and for her family facing this horrific tragedy,” the post read.

“Everyday we work to end the stigma around transgender individuals. Such stigma fuels a culture of fear: transphobia, biphobia, and homophobia sit at the intersection of racism and misogyny, and fosters violence. ⁣⁣If we are not working to end the societal violence that ended Dominique’s life, we are part of the problem.”