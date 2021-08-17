Miss CoCo is the 34th known trans person to be killed in the US this year

On August 14, a Black transgender woman, Miss CoCo, was fatally shot at a homeless encampment in Dallas, Texas.

Miss Coco, 44, was frequently seen in encampment areas of downtown Dallas as she experienced homelessness.

Dallas police reported that the incident occurred at 10:08 p.m. in the 500 block of Park Avenue, between Marilla and Young street on Saturday night.

Miss Coco succumbed to her injuries and tragically died at a local hospital. The victim was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner’s office through fingerprint analysis as she was not carrying official identification.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth News reported a silver car was seen leaving the location, westbound on Marilla Street, after the shooting. However, Dallas police were not able to not provide a description of the suspected shooter.

Pastor Wayne Walker of Our Calling described CoCo’s death as a “horrible tragedy” and stated that the “most vulnerable population really attracts the worst kinds of predators.”

The motive of Miss CoCo’s death has not been formally established, but Dallas police have said they are investigating the murder as “a hate crime”.

This year is expected to outrank any previous figures with the highest number trans and gender non-confirming deaths.

“This I believe makes the 34th [murder] I’m aware of this year in the United States,” said Leslie McMurray of the Resource Center. “Last year was 44, so we’re on track to exceed that. Last year was a record, so it keeps getting worse, not better.”