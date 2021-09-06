Misgendered trans man ‘asked to take pregnancy test’ by hospital

A transgender man is planning to sue a hospital after he was allegedly discriminated against during an inpatient stay there.

Trey Lowery’s documents identify him as a man, though he claims staff at Highland Hospital in Rochester, New York repeatedly used “she/her” pronouns when referring to him.

Quenisha, his wife explained: “They never once referred to him as a male, never, not once. Even when I corrected them, they still referred to him as the same thing.”

The 33-year-old was scheduled for bariatric surgery, with one nurse even allegedly asking him to take a pregnancy test before the gastric-bypass operation.

“I was like, ‘Woah, woah, woah, why do you have to do a pregnancy test if I’m a male?’” Lowery said.

Lowery said that the way he was treated by hospital staff made him suicidal as they took his “pride away”.

He added: “I felt like I didn’t want to be here anymore, I wanted to kill myself, because I worked so hard to be here like this, and I’m not getting appreciated for who I am.”

In a statement, the hospital denied all wrongdoing and explained that any patient with ovaries is asked to take a pregnancy test before undergoing anesthesia.