Mexico Senate votes to ban ‘conversion therapy’ for all

Mexico’s Senate has voted to ban so-called ‘conversion therapy’ and make carrying it on anyone out a criminal offence.

The reforms would see anything used to “impede, restrict, diminish, annul or suppress a person’s sexual orientation, identity or gender expression” prohibited in the country, according to the Citizens Movement political party.

The changes to the Federal Penal Code and Health General Law were approved by a vote of 69 in favour, two against and 16 abstenations, the Senate said on its official Twitter page on 11 October.

The bill will now move to the lower house, which will subsequently vote on it.

“There’s nothing to cure, it is not a disease,” said Patricia Mercado, Citizens Movement Senator and one of the first to propose the reforms in 2018, shortly after the vote. “These are cruel and inhuman treatments that we have to stop in our country because they cause great pain and damage.”

Al prohibir los #ECOSIG o mal llamadas "terapias de conversión" no establecemos sanción a quien pide ayuda, sino a quien promete que puede "curar" la homosexualidad o cualquier orientación sexual e identidad de género. Lo dice la @opsoms sin duda: no hay #NadaQueCurar

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

Yaaj Mexico, an LGBTQ+ rights organisation, said that 12 states, including Mexico City, have already outlawed ‘conversion therapy’

The practice is typically defined as any attempt at changing or suppressing a person’s sexuality or gender identity, often involving techniques such as electroshock therapy or prayer.

It has been widely condemned by health experts and bodies all over the world, including the National Health Service and the World Health Organisation, with some comparing it to torture.

A commitment to banning ‘conversion therapy’ was first made by Theresa May’s administration in 2018, though one is yet to be implemented in the UK.