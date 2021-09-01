Same-sex marriage has been legalised and conversion therapy banned in the Mexican state of Yucatán.

It becomes the 22nd state in the country to allow same-sex weddings, with Sinaloa doing so in June and Baja California in August.

Yucatán’s Congress voted 20 to five to pass the measure allowing gay couples to marry, which altered Article 94 of the state’s constitution to define marriage as a “free and voluntary legal union” between two people.

Despite the fact that Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled state-level prohibitions against same-sex marriage in 2015, LGBTQ+ citizens had to apply for an “exception” as marriage was defined as solely for opposite-sex couples.

Advocacy groups such as Colectivo por la Protección de Todas las Familias en Yucatán (Colectivo PTF), Article 19, Indignación, and UNASSE have been fighting for equality in the state for several years, making this change a huge sigh of relief for them.

“Today they have finally done their job of repairing the damage to the LGBTQ+ community by legislating in favor of the recognition of their rights to equality and non-discrimination in the form of marriage and cohabitation,” the groups said in a joint statement.

Yucatán’s government was urged by organisations to publicise the new law so that same-sex couples will not face discrimination when applying for a marriage license.