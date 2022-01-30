Melanie Willingham-Jaggers becomes the first Black, non-binary executive director of GLSEN

Melanie Willingham-Jaggers has made history as GLSEN’s first Black and non-binary executive director.

The organisation, which advocates for inclusive educational environments for LGBTQ+ students, announced the news on 26 January.

Along with being the first Black and non-binary person to lead the organisation, she is also the first Black woman to step into the role.

Shortly after the announcement, Willingham-Jaggers expressed their excitement in a press release.

“I am thrilled to continue and accelerate the important work GLSEN started more than 30 years ago,” they said.

“Education is the cornerstone of our democracy and GLSEN’s work is rooted in the belief that education can and should be an experience that is safe, inclusive, and affirming for all students.

“I am committed to ensuring our organisation lives up to that promise and advances work-based always on GLSEN’s core strategies: anti-racism, gender justice, and disability justice.”

Willingham-Jaggers, who uses they/she pronouns, is no stranger to the position. Over the last year, they worked as the interim executive director after Eliza Byard stepped down from the job.

Byard, who now serves as the senior advisor of Campaign for Our Shared Future, praised their achievement in a statement.

“Melanie’s expertise as an organiser and deep connections across movements are invaluable for the next chapter of GLSEN’s work,” she said.

“The world of K-12 schools has been turned completely upside down over the past few years, and Melanie’s vision and experience will provide the essential ingredients of new strategies for a new time.”

Kevin Jennings, the founder of GLSEN and CEO of Lambda Legal, shared similar sentiments in his own congratulatory statement.

“The appointment of Melanie Willingham-Jaggers heralds an exciting new chapter in the organisation’s history. I look forward to seeing GLSEN reach new heights under their leadership,” he said.

Before starting their work with GLSEN, Willingham-Jaggers worked as the program associate director of the Worker Institute at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

They also served as the board chair for the Audre Lorde Project (ALP), which is a New York-based community center created to help the LGBTQ+ community.

After they departed from ALP, they joined the GLSEN team as the deputy executive director.

Alongside their stacked work portfolio, Willingham-Jaggers has dedicated their time to an array of social justice movements revolving around marginalised communities.

This included movements that helped the formerly incarcerated, LGBTQ+ youth, people with disabilities, individuals involved in the underground community and more.

We can’t wait to see what Melanie Willingham-Jaggers has planned as GLSEN’s new executive director.