Margaret Atwood condemned for sharing “factually untrue” article on use of the word “woman”

Margaret Atwood is facing backlash after sharing an article questioning why we can apparently no longer say the word “woman”.

On 19 October, the Handmaid’s Tale author shared an article titled “Why can’t we say ‘woman’ anymore?” to Twitter.

The writer of the opinion piece questions trans activism and appears to view it as a direct threat to women, with the main focus being that the author thinks the word “woman” is no longer allowed to be said.

In the wake of posting it on social media, Atwood faced instant backlash from her followers, with one saying they are “disappointed” she would share something like this.

“I’m disappointed you shared this because it’s factually untrue,” journalist Amanda Jetté Knox responded. “We can still say ‘woman’ & we can also say ‘people’ when it makes sense to use more inclusive language. I’m nonbinary. I also menstruate and gave birth to 3 kids. Saying ‘people with periods’ includes women AND me.”

Katie Mack, an author, urged Atwood to remember that inclusivity is “not an attack on womanhood”.

She said: “No one is banning the word “woman.” Many organizations are — rightly — opting for precise language when talking about things that have to do with biological traits rather than gender identity.

“It’s not an attack on womanhood to NOT equate gender with specific biology.”

Abbie Karlish, a fantasy writer, emphasised that the term “women” is often used in situations that make it “outright exclusionary.”

“You can say woman or women or ladies or girls whenever and however you want. We’re just also recognizing that, when discussing repro rights, biology, and many other things, saying “women” is often inaccurate or outright exclusionary,” she wrote.

In response to the criticism Atwood received for apparently supporting the writer’s views, she urged her followers to read the article as the person behind it is “not a Terf.”