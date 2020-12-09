Last month, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed that Mara Gomez had been registered to play in the women’s first division league. The player made her debut this Monday (December 7).

Although it wasn’t a winning first match for Villa San Carlos, Gomez’s appearance on the field was a sign of a promising new future for sport. Losing 7-1 in the game, it was clear a bigger movement was to be won instead.

In a series of post-match interviews, Gomez reaffirmed how special the first match had been for her, calling the opportunity a way for “new roads” to be paved for trans players.