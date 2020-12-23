Manchester opens new homeless service for LGBTQ+ community

The service has opened up as part of Manchester’s A Bed Every Night Scheme.

Riverside Housing in Manchester has opened up a new short-term accommodation service for homeless people who identify as LGBTQ+.

The service has opened up six flats, with the aim of providing a safe space to help LGBTQ people escape discrimination.

Explaining the purpose of the set of flats, Eleanor Watts, an area manager for Riverside Housing, said: “We are delighted to be opening this new homelessness service for people in the LGBTQ+ community so they can feel safe and secure and without fear of discrimination, while giving them the freedom to be who they are.

“Many people identifying as LGBTQ+ can end up homeless due to a variety of reasons such as losing their job or a family breakdown after coming out so they have little or no support from their relatives.”

She added: “It can also be difficult for LGBTQ+ people to open up to others especially those in authority so this supported service will help break down these barriers. Our support workers focus on supporting the person’s needs to help them move on in life and live independently in their own home.”

One of the first people to use the service is Elaine, 61, and speaking to Grenada Reports, she said: “You’ve got a family, you’ve got a place, you’ve got a belonging, you’ve got an address.

“I know it’s a stepping stone to other things, but it’s like an injection, a shot in the arm, it’s like winning the lottery.”