Man knocked unconscious in Blackpool during vile homophobic attack

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was the victim of a homophobic attack in Blackpool.

According to the Lancashire Constabulary, the victim was walking home from the Flying Handbag on Queen Street between 2am and 2:30am on 9 December.

He was approached by two men and asked if he was at the venue and if he was gay as he walked along Palatine Road towards Central Drive.

The man was then hit on the side of the head, resulting in him losing consciousness.

The culprits are believed to be aged between 20 to 40-years-old and between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 9ins tall.

“This is a serious attack that caused the victim to lose consciousness,” said detective constable Paul Edmondson of Blackpool CID.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident, or who may have CCTV in the nearby area.”

Those with information are asked to contact 101 or email 3291@lancashire.police.uk quoting log number 0995 of December 9.

Crimestoppers can also be informed anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have been the victim of a hate crime, click here for more information on what to do.