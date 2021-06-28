Malaysia looks to implement punishments for people “promoting LGBT lifestyle”

The Malaysian government is looking to create harsh punishments for members of the LGBTQ+ community

According to a report from Reuters, a Malaysian government task force has proposed adjustments to the sharia law that would include punishments for people who promote the “LGBT lifestyle.”

The task force, which was specifically created to address LGBTQ+ issues, is also looking at constraints that authorities might encounter when punishing members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The suggested adjustments are reportedly in response to social media users celebrating Pride Month in the country.

Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, the Deputy Minister in charge of religious affairs, stated that the Pride posts “insulted” the Islam religion.

“We have found that certain parties uploaded statuses and graphics that insulted Islam on social media in their effort to promote the LGBT lifestyle,” he said.

If the proposed adjustments were approved this would give enforcement groups the ability to take action against any Muslim citizen “who insults the religion of Islam by use of “network facilities, network services or application services.”