Much like scissoring, the almighty strap-on is such an iconic symbol of queerness that even if you’ve never used one before, chances are, you’ve seen one in a film or joked about them with your friends before. Perhaps you’ve also been tempted to give one a go, but find all the strap options, sizes and colours a little overwhelming, and the whole thing a bit confusing. We don’t blame you – there’s lots going on in the strap-on world.

Fortunately, GAY TIMES has created a guide to everything you need to know about how to use a strap-on and strap-on sex: from selecting the right equipment, to getting down and dirty, and cleaning up afterwards.

What is a strap-on and who are strap-ons for?

A strap-on is a dildo that straps onto the body, usually with a harness, to be used during sexual activity. The long-standing perception is that strap-ons are for lesbians or two people with vaginas. Gigi Engle, clinical sexologist and lead intimacy expert for dating app 3fun tells GAY TIMES that the draw to strap-ons for people with vulvas can be down to a couple of different dynamics.

“Maybe you want to wear a strap-on because you want to express dominance, or try penetration,” she explains. “You may also want to try a strap-on because your partner might enjoy penetration but doesn’t necessarily want to be with a person who has a penis.”

However, not all couples with vaginas are into using strap-ons. And in reality, strap-on sex is for literally anyone who fancies giving it a go. This includes penis-owners.

Engle explains that, along with providing an option for penetrative sex to those with vulvas, strap-ons are great for anyone regardless of their genitalia, especially if they’re interested in pegging or anal play.

Though it’s a common misconception that strap-ons are only for people with vulvas, Engle adds that strap-ons are great for people with penises, particularly if they’re struggling with unreliable erections. “If someone is struggling with erectile issues, they can penetrate their partner with a strap-on rather than their penis.”

And that’s all without even mentioning that strap-ons don’t need to involve penetration: plenty of people enjoy the power exchange and sensations involved in giving or receiving oral sex while the receptive partner wears a strap-on. (Yep, sucking the strap is a thing – just try not to think of the microplastics you or your partner might be consuming.)

Basically, the possibilities with strap-ons are tenfold. Whatever your gender, sexual orientation and preferences for the bedroom are, you can experiment with a strap-on in myriad ways if you fancy it.

How to select the right strap-on

Choosing the right strap-on will depend on your preferences regarding comfort, style and what you’re actually planning on using it for. Engle explains that although we tend to see the same kinds of strap-ons appear in porn or in films, there is a huge variety of strap-on choices out there.

A lot of people find strap-ons to be intimidating and Engle says this is, for the most part, because of how they can look. When you first start researching strap-ons, you can be met with a lot of huge, veiny, super penis-realistic options which aren’t for everyone, but there are a wealth of options out there.

For strap-on shopping, you’ll be buying a harness, a dildo (though sometimes these are sold together which makes everything easier) and some lube. There are simplistic fabric harnesses, leather ones for those who want a more kinky design (or something that wipes down easy for cleaning up) and classic harnesses that look like a jock strap.