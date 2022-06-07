With Pride season well and truly on its way, one of the UK’s most loved and vital events is primed and ready to be bigger than ever. London Trans+ Pride has firmly embedded itself within the LGBTQ+ community’s hearts and is back this summer to march in solidarity with the trans+ community, call for greater support and protections for trans+ people, and celebrate our trans+ siblings. With a record turnout in 2021, here’s everything you need to know about London Trans+ Pride 2022.

London Trans+ Pride: Why does it take place?

From anti-trans legislation in the US, to not being included in the official ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’ in the UK, trans people have been negatively attacked on a global scale over the past 12 months.

“We’re a community who are constantly under attack for daring to just exist as we are. There are too many horrific things happening right now to our community to even properly account for,” Lewis Burton from London Trans+ Pride tells GAY TIMES.



“Beyond our own shores we want to march in solidarity with trans refugees who have had to flee for fear of violence or retribution for daring to be themselves, and with the parents of trans children in Texas who are being criminalised for just offering their trans child the love and compassionate support they deserve.”