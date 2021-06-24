Lloyds Bank Pride Role Models: Giving back to the community

Recent graduate Yihong joined Lloyds Bank as a graduate analyst in 2019 and wasted no time diving straight into a load of extra-curriculars, all supporting the LGBTQ+ agenda that’s close to his heart.

As well as getting involved with the Rainbow Network – the bank’s employee network for LGBTQ+ people and allies, he’s found that his work as charity manager with Switchboard (one of the key charities the bank works with) has been a really meaningful way to contribute to the LGBTQ+ agenda and help him forge a meaningful path in the organisation.

To celebrate Pride month, we had a chat to new Role Model Yihong to find out about his passions, and how he’s “giving back to a community that has given [him] so much”.

As a new graduate, how did the Rainbow Network help you throughout the first years of joining the Lloyds Bank?

Because it was my first full time job, I was nervous about the transition – it was daunting to go from being a student where you’re told exactly what to do, to a young professional where you have to take full control of your life. The Rainbow Network has become a really important part of my working identity. It’s more than a community, it’s my ‘golden source’ where I can turn for help, ask questions and hear similar journeys that others have been on.

Why was it important for you to join the Rainbow Network?

How did the Rainbow Network keep you connected during the pandemic in 2020?

I was involved in lots of LGBTQ+ charities at uni, so I didn’t have any doubts about wanting to continue to contribute in that way. The community has given me so much, I always want to give back to it. Rainbow has helped me find my own identity at work. I was lucky to have been in the office for 6 months pre-Covid, to meet most of the members in real life. It was more difficult without that face-to-face interaction during the pandemic, but they did really well at keeping us connected, moving the events online. It was interesting to see more allies joining Rainbow during the pandemic. Maybe before, people had felt they had to be LGBTQ+ to attend, or they didn’t know anyone. It’s more of a safe space, where it’s just so easy to just dial in. At our recent ally event, it was great to hear all those questions they’d been too afraid to ask.