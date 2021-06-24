Lloyds Bank Pride Role Models: Making positive change

“I’d like us to get to a place where we all treat each other as ‘people who like people’ by default and then take the time to learn more from there,” says Em, one of Lloyds Bank’s 2021 LGBTQ+ Role Models.

It’s a smart mantra for inclusivity that sums up their ambition for how the world should be; a world where LGBTQ+ people can see people like them, and products made for them as if it had always been that way.

Working in Responsible Transformation, Em is a learning and content designer who’s been using innovative approaches in tech to help Britain recover from the pandemic. Beyond this, they’re also inspiring colleagues to finesse both the language and design of products and services to be more inclusive for LGBTQ+ customers.

We caught up with Em to hear how important it’s been for them to have LGBTQ+ role models and allies at work, and how they believe in using the power of language to put LGBTQ+ people more at ease.

How has Lloyds Bank empowered you to be your authentic self at work? Why is it important to have visible LGBTQ+ role models?

The more I’ve talked openly with my colleagues about who I am and how I feel, the more they’ve encouraged me to do it. To me, that’s saying that they actually want to learn more, so I know I’m not burdening them by talking about my experience. Even when I first joined, no matter the team, there was always that openness. It’s always been clear to me that LGBTQ+ inclusivity here is not a marketing scheme, or something just said at an executive level.

In terms of LGBTQ+ role models, when I was growing up, I just didn’t have any. I knew around age 6 that I was on the LGBTQ+ spectrum, even if I didn’t have the words to describe it. Yet, the first time I met someone remotely like me was around age 15. In this long gap I could have really benefited from role models to validate my experiences or show me I was normal. Yes, many of my friends and family were really supportive and protective, but when you don’t have role models, you can start to believe that they are trying to protect you from who you are, rather than society’s perception of you. You really do start to fear that your identity isn’t compatible with the successes you want to achieve in future.