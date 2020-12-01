Liz Barker: ‘World AIDS Day is an annual reminder of all the great work that goes unnoticed’

What do you think is the greatest challenge facing people living with HIV in the UK?

In the UK the stigma around HIV leads to people not being tested as early as they could be, which negatively impacts their health and the NHS. There is a lack of awareness about U=U [Undetectable = Untransmittable – when HIV medication suppresses the virus to undetectable levels. People living with HIV with an undetectable viral load cannot transmit HIV sexually]. But perhaps the biggest challenge, and it is for all of sexual and reproductive health, is cutting back on already fractured services. People cannot access the services they need in a timely and appropriate fashion and so transmissions happen when they could be prevented.

In terms of HIV in the UK, are there any areas you would like to highlight as deserving attention?

I would like to see a concerted effort by all services to tackle the causes of health inequality. There is no justification for people of colour – both men and women – having consistently poorer outcomes than other people. We all have to make sure that organisations such as the Naz Project, Positively UK and CHIVA are front and centre in decisions about future service design.

Why does World AIDS Day remain so important?

World AIDS Day is important for many reasons. It is an annual reminder of all the great work that goes on unnoticed every day. It is a time to remember friends and loved ones we lost too soon. It’s a day on which to say HIV ain’t over till it is over for everyone. And in 2020, it is a moment in which we can say something very important to the rest of the population. Viruses are never good, but we can learn to live with them, and in so doing love safely with one another.