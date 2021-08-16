Liverpool FC condemns homophobic fans for chanting “rent boy” at player

Liverpool FC have called out fans for their homophobic behavior after slurs were hurled at a Norwich City player.

On Friday (13 August) Liverpool started their Premier League season on a high note when they won against Norwich City with a 3-0 score.

However, the celebrations were overshadowed when fans were caught harassing Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour by calling him a “rent boy.”

The long-running offensive term has often been used in the past towards Chelsea and their players.

Kop Outs, a group for LGBTQ+ LFC fans, opened up about the incident in tweet.

“Great result today marred by homophobic chanting by some of our fans targeting Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour. If you can’t support without resorting to bigoted nonsense, you don’t understand YNWA,” they tweeted.

Liverpool FC quote tweeted Kop Outs post while also condemning the homophobic fans responsible for the slur.

“The chant is offensive and inappropriate – a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside KOP Outs,” they wrote. “We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to remain from using it in the future.”