LGBTQ+ theatre Above The Stag closes due to financial issues

Above The Stag, a queer performance space in Vauxhall, has closed due to financial challenges and work required on the property.

The south London venue has had to close immediately as a result.

A new production recently started its run there.

It is the UK’s only exclusively LGBTQ+ theatre and charity.

Over the years, it has staged award-winning productions, sponsored new talent and provided space for queer theatre.

In a statement released via Twitter, operations director and producer Andy Hill, wrote: “The past 5 years, in our beautiful Vauxhall home, have been extremely happy and successful but financially very challenging.”

Hill said the company has had an outpouring of support since the closure was announced.

The statement added: “It has not been possible to come up with a feasible business plan for the next five years in our existing venue.”

Above The Stag faced issues with building safety.

“Another contributing factor in the decision to close is that Network Rail, as a priority, have to carry out a full back to brick safety inspection and repairs to the arches within the next six months. The arches have to be closed, emptied, stripped back and then all reinstated after the repairs are completed,” explained Hill.

Despite the closure of the current venue, all hope is not lost.

The statement made it clear that “Above The Stag is still very much alive and kicking.”

All equipment including furniture, fixtures and fittings has gone into storage until a new home is located.