LGBTQ+ support for Donald Trump has doubled in the past four years

Donald Trump’s following amongst the LGBTQ+ community has doubled since 2016.

According to exit polls from The New York Times, 28% of LGBTQ+ people supported Trump in the 2020 presidential election while 61% voted for Joe Biden, who is currently leading in the popular vote and Electoral College.

In 2016, Trump only won 14% of LGBTQ+ vote, whereas Hillary Clinton secured 78%.

The Times queried 15,590 people at polling places, early voting sites and via phone calls.

Of course, these numbers only capture the political views of those who were surveyed. In the United States, there are nine million registered LGBTQ+ voters, so it’s not entirely indicative of the full queer electorate.

However, these results are extremely disturbing considering Trump’s various attacks towards the LGBTQ+ community, which, according to GLAAD’s Trump Accountability Project (TAP), has been 181 times since taking office.

Trump and his administration have attempted to rollback protections for trans people from facing discrimination in the healthcare sector, specifically doctors, hospitals and health insurance companies. Thankfully, this rule change was stopped by a federal judge.

He also brought in anti-trans rules allowing homeless shelters to refuse access to trans people, and there’s currently no plans to reverse its cruel ban on trans people serving in the military, despite the ban being brought in against the advice from top US generals.

In Supreme Court cases, the administration has argued that it should be legal for businesses to fire employees because of their sexuality or gender identity, and argues that adoption agencies should be allowed to discriminate against same-sex couples.

Republicans still have the audacity to claim that Trump is the most “pro-LGBT” president in history.