LGBTQ+ rights may have progressed but young people are still struggling

“Did I miss something? Isn’t everyone having a difficult time right now? What makes being LGBTQ+ so special?”

As an internet-literate child of the 21st century, I should know better than to read the comments on articles about LGBTQ+ life. I have been reading a lot of think-pieces, research papers, and news stories over the past few months, always drawing the conclusion that yes, LGBTQ+ young people are struggling more with homelessness, bullying in school and finding acceptance. While the supportive comments always far outweigh the negative ones, there still seems to be a lingering question in some of the more critical responses: don’t LGBTQ+ young people have it easy now?

It’s easy to mistakenly think that growing up LGBTQ+ isn’t challenging anymore. After all, we’ve got same-sex marriage and it’s legally easier to become a LGBTQ+ parent. Of course we must celebrate progress we’ve made but we also need to remember that these vital changes mostly just affect LGBTQ+ adults – many LGBTQ+ young people are struggling and need support. One in four (25%) LGBTQ+ young people are currently facing daily tension at home. On top of that we are also twice as likely to be lonely, worry daily about our mental health, experience depression and have an anxiety disorder, according to recent independent research by Just Like Us.

When I was at school, there was very little conversation about LGBTQ+ identity both in the curriculum and among pupils. I grew up in the Netherlands, which is typically assumed to have a good track record on LGBTQ+ rights. However, this does not necessarily translate to a more open society when it comes to actually talking about LGBTQ+ experiences. Same-sex couples walking hand-in-hand on the street were said to ‘provoke’ homophobic violence, and challenges to gender and sexuality norms were met with eye-rolls, because ‘we are all equal now’ and ‘homophobia only exists because people keep bringing it up’.

There was a lot of homophobic and transphobic language use in my school, and any objection to it was waved away with ‘but I’m not homophobic because I’m not scared of gay people’. So why make a fuss, if everything is alright, if maybe you’re making it all up and you’re just trying to find problems where there are none?