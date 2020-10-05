LGBTQ+ people in Egypt are being targeted by authorities on dating apps

Human Rights Watch have released a new report outlining the ongoing persecution of LGBTQ+ people in Egypt.

The human rights watchdog have revealed how security forces in the country will take people off for questioning based solely on their gender expression, use dating apps to entrap vulnerable LGBTQ+ people, and will unlawfully search phones for private information.

This leads to Egyptian police and National Security Agency officers detaining LGBTQ+ people in inhumane conditions, and subjecting them to violence including torture, sexual abuse, and anal examinations conducted under the guise of “virginity tests”.

Egyptian authorities also denied detainees access to legal counsel and medical care, as well as extracting forced confessions from their victims.

This new report comes months after Sarah Hegazy took her own life while in exile in Canada.

Hegazy was detained and subjected to violent and sexual abuse after waving a rainbow flag at a rock concert in Egypt back in 2017.

“Egyptian authorities seem to be competing for the worst record on rights violations against LGBT people in the region, while the international silence is appalling,” said Rasha Younes, LGBT rights researcher at Human Rights Watch.

“Sarah Hegazy’s tragic death may have ignited waves of shock and solidarity worldwide, but Egypt has unabashedly continued to target and abuse LGBT people simply for who they are.”

The persecution of LGBTQ+ people at the hands of Egyptian authorities has taken place under the command of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s government.

Human Rights Watch interviewed 15 people about the recent wave of violence towards LGBTQ+ people, including victims who were prosecuted between 2017 to 2020 under the country’s vague and dangerous “debauchery” and “prostitution” laws.

Eight of these people were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the authorities, while four confirmed that they were denied medical care.

The victims were subjected to physical abuse ranging from being repeatedly water-hosed while tied up, and slapped and beaten by officers.

“They didn’t let me go to the bathroom,” said one victim, who was arrested in Ramses, Cairo in 2019. “I had to wet my clothes and even shit in them. I still had no idea why I was arrested.”