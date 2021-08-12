LGBTQ+ organisation Human Rights Campaign faces scrutiny following Cuomo scandal

Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David is under increasing pressure following an investigative report on sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

David – who is the president of the largest LGBTQ+ organisation in the US – has been subjected to mounting criticism following news of Cuomo’s scandal.

He is now the key focus on an internal HRC investigation, according to NBC News, and is an ex-adviser and legal counsel to Cuomo.

The American attorney and human rights activist is affiliated with the Human Rights Campaign, an organisation whose goal is to “ensure that all LGBTQ+ people, and particularly those of us who are trans, people of colour and HIV+, are treated as full and equal citizens within our movement, across our country and around the world.”

The New York Attorney General uncovered David was connected to multiple attempts by Cuomo and his advisers seeking to retaliate against women who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment.

The investigation revealed David has allegedly shared confidential records regarding an accuser of Cuomo’s with one of the New York Governor’s aides.

In December 2020, allegations towards Cuomo surfaced to which David was hired as part of the response initiative, a report issued by New York State Attorney office revealed.

Cuomo announced his resignation alongside the resignation of Time’s Up leader Roberta Kaplan in the wake of the sexual harassment report.

“I therefore have reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active law practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board at Time’s Up at this time and I hereby resign,” Kaplan wrote in her resignation letter, according to The New York Times.