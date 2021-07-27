LGBTQ+ nightclub Heaven forced to evacuate after bomb threat

Popular London nightclub Heaven was forced to evacuate this past weekend (23 July) after a bomb threat was reported.

According to report from the Mirror, club-goers were forced to leave the establishment after someone called the authorities about a “suspicious item.”

Shortly after the club was evacuated, owner Jeremy Joseph tweeted an update regarding the investigation.

“Feel physically sick [Heaven Nightclub] evacuated for the 2nd time due to another bomb threat, please stay away from the area waiting for sniffer dogs to arrive,” he wrote.

Soon after the initial evacuation, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that the threat was a hoax.

“At 9:14 pm on Friday, 23 July police received a report of a possible suspicious item at a nightclub Villers Street, WC2,” a spokesperson said.

“Specialists officers attended and carried out a thorough search. Nothing suspicious was found and the report was deemed a hoax.”

Shortly after getting the okay from officials, the venue re-opened and went back to business as usual.

Joseph also thanked the authorities and club-goers for their prompt response to the life-threatening incident.

“[Metropolitian Police] police dogs are amazing, I can’t tell you how scary walking around a closed venue with sniffer dogs is, they are amazing,” he said.

“[Thank you] to all customers who cleared area in literally 3 minutes.”

