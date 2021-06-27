LGBTQ+ murals in Manchester get vandalised with homophobic graffiti

Two popular LGBTQ+ murals in Manchester’s gay village have been defaced with homophobic graffiti.

A mural of the Drag Race UK star Divina de Campo was targeted, as well as one with World War II code breaker Alan Turning and Drag legend Foo Foo Lammar.

The taggers wrote 666 and dirty bastards on the acclaimed pieces of artwork.

Soon after the graffiti was discovered, Manchester citizens and officials took to social to express their disappointment and anger.

Jon-Connor Lyons, a city centre councillor representing Piccadilly Ward, revealed that he would be reporting the incident to the authorities.

“Absolutely disgusting to hear that someone has vandalised our Gay Village with homophobic language, which is specifically targeting our LGBTQ+ community,” he said.

“They are nothing but cowards. We are a tolerant city and Mancunians won’t stand for this. We’ll be speaking with GMP.”