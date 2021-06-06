LGBTQ+ activists rally for equal rights in Tokyo ahead of Olympic Games

Japenese LGBTQ+ groups and activists congregated in Tokyo to fight for equal rights before the forthcoming Olympic Games.

According to a report from The Independent, the numerous activist groups staged a protest in front of the famous Shibuya Station on Sunday (6 June) to fight for LGBTQ+ equality.

Around 100 people in rainbow facemasks were seen carrying banners that read “Equality Now” while dancing and demanding support from the parliament.

Soshi Matsuoka, an openly gay writer and activist, attended the event and spoke on the importance of the bill.

“We’re not giving up yet. If the legislation is scrapped, the lives and dignity of sexual minorities may continue to be ignored,” they said. “We want to have each of our voices heard.”

Over the last few years, LGBTQ+ activists have been pushing for the country’s conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to champion a bill called the Equality Act.