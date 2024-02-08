At all levels of the game, trans inclusion is lacking

Whether it’s athletics, cycling or even fishing, each day seems to bring a new ban on trans athletes in sport.

And while these bans are set at an elite level, they send a dangerous message that trans people aren’t welcome in sport: in the 2022/2023 season there was a 50% year-on-year increase in “gender reassignment based discrimination” in grassroots English football.

I’d imagine that, just as I did as a young queer person on my football team, young trans people find themselves doubting if there’s space for them at all. This isn’t helped by the current FA rules on trans participation in English football, which were set in 2014. Throughout the policy, which makes no mention of non-binary participants, trans players’ inclusion is not only subject to case-by-case review but requires them to supply medical records to verify their testosterone levels.

While currently more positive than those in place in many other sports, these FA rules subject trans players to invasive processes and, many would argue, do not do enough to protect gender diverse communities – despite the FA issuing guidance in 2016 which aimed to reduce transphobia within the sport. We can see the failings in practice, too. In late 2023, Francesca Needham, a trans player in a lower-league South Yorkshire team, announced that she had quit football and was contemplating pursuing a discrimination case via the FA. The statement came after other teams refused to play against her, following an alleged incident where an opposition player broke their knee while blocking one of Needham’s shots. (It’s worth pointing out here that the fastest strike of the Premier League in the 2022 – 2023 season was by cis female player Chloe Kelly – reminding us that cis women are some of the most powerful strikers in the world.)

Members and fans of Needham’s club rallied around her but press coverage surrounding her announcement, however, did not lead to positive change – far from it. Within weeks, 48 UK MPs and 27 peers signed a letter urging the FA to ban all trans women and transfeminine individuals from the women’s game, citing a desire to “protect women and girls” in the sport. Of course, sympathy is due to the injured player. But using this isolated and unfortunate incident to stoke up controversy, encourage transphobia on the pitch and even introduce a blanket ban at an institutional level isn’t just unfair – it’s dehumanising.

Needham’s situation has made it clear that trans players will still be penalised, whether it’s by peers or politicians, no matter the ridiculous lengths they are forced to go to in order to prove their gender. It also shows that speaking up about inequalities can negatively and disproportionately impact trans players – namely by alerting anti-trans detractors of another opportunity to push trans women out of sport entirely. But that doesn’t mean we should give up. The rising anti-trans atmosphere in football – and all other sports – needs to be challenged, and when cis players act in solidarity with their trans peers, positive movement can be made.

Already, in 2022, the inadequacies of the FA policy had come into sharp focus during an amateur five-a-side women’s tournament in East London. Here, team Hells Bells (then known as Camden Bells) accused the association of being “outright transphobic” following an alleged incident where an official of the FA-backed Super 5 League suggested that their non-binary player shouldn’t be allowed to participate in a “women’s league.”

Hells Bells launched a successful boycott of the league, before co-founding Clubs United: the UK’s first trans inclusive football network and a thriving safe space for trans, GNC and women players. The takeaway? When institutions don’t work for our communities, it’s time to forge our own solutions – and keep the LGB firmly with the T.