LGBT+ History Month: Young people deserve an education that reflects the world’s diversity

February marks LGBT+ History Month. One of the aspects of my campaigning that I enjoy the most is going into schools as a Stonewall School Role Model, where I discuss my coming out journey and faith.

And one of the busiest times of the year for me has always been LGBT+ History Month. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic schools often coordinated role model visits with LGBT+ History Month. I have found – in recent years – that pupils are increasingly informed about LGBTQ+ history and issues.

Looking back at 2020, I did two school visits in February and one on Tuesday 10 March. The first lockdown officially started on Monday 23 March. I particularly treasure the 10 March visit, as it was the last time I gave a speech at a physical event.

It felt much like any normal day – coronavirus was maybe the third of fourth item on the news agenda. In the morning I ran through my speech on the train. I had added a short introductory section flagging some key LGBTQ+ historical dates, from the Sexual Offences Act 1967 to the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013. I spoke about Section 28, banning the discussion of LGBTQ+ issues in schools and how, as a consequence, LGBTQ+ issues were never mentioned at my school.

I am 35 now, and it was during my late teens and twenties that the UK experienced a period of rapid expansion around LGBTQ+ equality. I was bullied at school for being LGBTQ+ and this is an area where we have seen significant progress, much of it due to Stonewall.

Stonewall’s first School Report in 2007, published four years after the repeal of Section 28 in 2003, found that 65 per cent of pupils had experienced homophobic, lesbophobic and biphobic bullying, with this figure falling to 55 per cent in the 2012 report.

The 2017 report included trans data and found that, overall, 45 per cent of pupils had experienced anti-LGBTQ+ bullying. It is great to see this steady decrease, but shocking that nearly half of LGBTQ+ pupils are still bullied on account of their sexuality or gender identity. More than two in five trans pupils tried to take their own life. Furthermore, 52 per cent of LGBTQ+ pupils hear remarks like “faggot” or “lezza” “frequently” or “often” in school.

Supporting LGBTQ+ pupils is vital, reinforced by the statistic that only two in five have an adult at home who they can talk to about being LGBTQ+. I have met many pupils who have come out first to friends or a teacher at school, before going on to tell their families or faith communities.