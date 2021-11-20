Lewis Hamilton set to support LGBTQ+ community at Qatar Grand Prix

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is set to showcase his solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community at the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix.

On Sunday (21 November), Hamilton will be competing against Max Verstappen in the country’s first annual Grand Prix.

The upcoming race is the first out of a 10-year deal that was revealed at the beginning of September.

The decision to include Qatar within the Formula One calendar has garnered criticism from activists groups like Amnesty International, who have pointed out the country’s “extremely troubling” human rights history.

In a statement, the group urged drivers and their teams to “speak out about human rights in Qatar in the lead-up to the race, doing their bit to break the spell of sport washing and image-management.”

At the pre-qualifying press conference, Hamilton opened up about supporting the LGBTQ+ community during the highly anticipated event.

“We’re aware there are issues in these places that we’re going to. But of course [Qatar] seems to be deemed as one of the worst in this part of the world,” he said.

“I do think as the sports go to these places, they are the duty-bound to raise awareness for these issues. These places need scrutiny from the media to speak about these things. Equal rights is a serious issue.”

To showcase his solidarity, Hamilton is set to wear a Pride flag on his helmet with the quote “We Stand Together” on the back of it.

In Qatar, homosexuality is illegal and punishable with a jail sentence of up to seven years.